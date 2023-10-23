It's only fitting that Christine Moss, a member of the Milton Ulladulla Family History Society, took a photo to mark one of the nation's most famous historical construction sites.
Christine recently sent the Milton Ulladulla Times a photo of the Sydney Opera House under construction.
Her photo was taken in 1965 and this year the famous structure is celebrating 50 years since opening in 1973.
"I used to live in Botany at that time. I had a new camera and I loved going into the city to photograph the Manly Ferries, the harbour bridge and things like that," she said about taking the photo.
"The Opera House made a good subject, however, out of the few photos I took of it, this one [above] was the best. The others are somewhere among my slides.
"If I had been working in the city at that time, I would have been photographing it more often.
"You were unable to get anywhere near the Opera House at that time due to the construction work still taking shape."
Her best shot was from the Harbour Bridge and Christine used to buy lottery tickets which helped to build the Opera House.
The Sydney Opera House was opened by Queen Elizabeth II on October 20, 1973.
Christine has since been inside the Opera House many times.
The Milton Ulladulla Family History Society member, in general, likes taking photos.
"I have always been a shutterbug going back as far as the box brownie cameras, however, getting slides and prints was an expensive hobby, especially when you did not know if the photo was going to be any good or not," she said.
"I love digital photos as you can try again if it does not work.
Meanwhile, a 1960s design competition called on architects from around the world to submit ideas for what would be the new Sydney Opera House.
Danish architect Jorn Utzon won the competition and the rest, as they say, is history.
