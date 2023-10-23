South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Milton Ulladulla Family History Society member captures Sydney Opera House construction site

By Damian McGill
Updated October 24 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opera House Under Construction, 1965. Photo Christine Moss
Opera House Under Construction, 1965. Photo Christine Moss

It's only fitting that Christine Moss, a member of the Milton Ulladulla Family History Society, took a photo to mark one of the nation's most famous historical construction sites.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.