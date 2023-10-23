Nowra Taxis has been forced to cut back its services as it battles a driver shortage.
The taxi service had about 55 drivers before COVID-19 hit, but in recent times that number has halved, and the organisation is looking for 20 to 30 additional drivers to fill out its ranks.
But until then the service that operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week for many years has cut back its hours to 6am to midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 6am to 2am Friday and Saturday.
A taxi driver in Nowra for 11 years, Sue Roebuck, said she couldn't understand the driver shortage as "it's a great job".
"I just don't get why people don't want to do this job," she said.
"You're not stuck in an office, you're not staring at four walls, you're not staring at a computer screen, you're meeting all sorts of people in Nowra and you work for yourself," Ms Roebuck said.
"You get to go to places you never knew existed, and the scenery in some of the places you go to is just beautiful."
Ms Roebuck said she understood some people might have safety concerns, but, "I've been driving 11 years and I've never had a problem, and I drive at night.
"If you've got the right attitude, and you treat people with respect, then it just doesn't happen," she said.
While every industry had to deal with the occasional bad customer, "Most people are respectful, they're just happy for you to get them home."
Ms Roebuck said taxis provided an important public service, particularly for the elderly and people which disabilities who needed help getting around.
In addition there were lots of people who relied on taxis early in the morning to get to work or the train station.
Many of those would be impacted by the cut in hours, she said.
"It's going to disappoint a lot of people who rely on taxis, especially the early starters," Ms Roebuck said.
And while the service taxis provided was important to many in the community, Ms Roebuck said she was making "good money, really good" working four nights a week.
One of the Nowra Taxis owners, Dale Werninck, said there were always cars off the road because there were not enough drivers.
And the shortage had the potential to impact on events including weddings and Christmas parties over coming months, he said.
Mr Werninck said in the past there were many people who worked regular nine to five jobs during the week, and drover taxis on weekends for extra income, but these days few people took on second jobs.
And many of the people interested in driving taxis wanted to also work during regular business hours, he said, not when taxis were most needed.
He said he preferred working nights because "it's easier to get around".
However Mr Werninck said he was used to travelling through the back roads that tourists did not know to get around quickly, especially during peak times when the Princes Highway was congested.
He said there was much to commend the life of a taxi driver, including the flexibility to work as much or as little as you wanted, within safety guidelines, and being able to choose your own hours.
"The taxi industry is a good industry, there's always work," Mr Werninck said.
