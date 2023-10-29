Tamara Dean has been at her coastal home for the past seven years, which her family affectionately calls The Burrows, for all of the wombats that have been spotted in its surrounds.
Echidnas, possums, owls, the occasional wallaby and lizards were other neighbours she would spot "on any given day", along with king parrots who often come "door knocking" for a feed.
"We're pretty lucky," she said.
"When people come to stay, there's always something to see."
The photo-media artist has listed her studio and homestead for sale, which sit on 5.9 acres of land at the foothills of Cambewarra Mountain.
It is listed with Raine and Horne in Berry, but will taken off the market if it is not sold by the end of the month.
The five bedroom, three bathroom and four car space property has been where many special memories have been made for the artist and her family.
Moving from Sydney, the artist and her husband initially settled in the South Coast so their children could have more space to grow up.
The family are now looking to downsize.
"It's just been amazing to bring them up with the knowledge of the land," she said.
"I've really loved that they've grown up with that kind of adventure in their lives."
Known for her that are photographs immersed in nature, or challenge the concept of still-life paintings by being suspended in water, The Burrows has also been integral for her art.
The 12 metre pool which can be heated up to 40 degrees, has been her "underwater studio" where she has staged photos, particularly throughout the pandemic.
The carport was also converted to an artist's studio, which still boasts views of the coast.
Raine and Horne Berry real estate agent and director Jacqueline Crapp said the pool was a drawcard for the property, along with the dam and surrounding landscape.
"The location - it not only gives you a lovely view of not just the Cambewarra, but the whole South Coast," she said.
Although it is tucked away in a private area, the Highlands, Kangaroo Valley, Nowra and Berry are easily accessible and not far.
"It's like no other," she said, where there has been much interest in the home.
The floorplan was "really versatile" with a renovated country kitchen, which could be adapted for a family, intergenerational living or for holiday stays, Ms Crapp said.
"You really need to see it to experience it," she said.
