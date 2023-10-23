South Coast Register
South Coast cyclists take part in Bowral Classic

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 23 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:02pm
A combined total of 3000 cycling enthusiasts from around Australia, including the South Coast, and several other countries honed in on the Southern Highlands over the weekend for the seventh annual Bowral Classic Road Cycling Gran Fondo and third Bowral Classic Criterium.

