A combined total of 3000 cycling enthusiasts from around Australia, including the South Coast, and several other countries honed in on the Southern Highlands over the weekend for the seventh annual Bowral Classic Road Cycling Gran Fondo and third Bowral Classic Criterium.
The action came thick and fast on Saturday, October 21 for the Bowral Crit as male and female riders raced in five divisions around the Loseby Park street circuit.
Sharing a total of $4000 of cash from local real estate agent Duncan Hill Property - and spraying Veuve Clicquot Champagne from the podium - up and coming juniors along with established veterans celebrated a thrilling afternoon of racing.
Perfect skies welcomed keen cyclists the following morning to Bowral's Main Street for the start of the main event, the seventh Bowral Classic.
With 10 riders in town for the weekend, Sydney based Damien Morgan of STEAM Cycling said the Bowral Classic was a wonderful event to train for, and was a great weekend away with riding mates.
"We have been riding together for 25 years now, and the 10 of us have rented a 7-bedroom AirBnB for the weekend," Morgan said.
"Two of us did the 150km and eight have done the 120km," he said.
"We survived the buffeting winds and it's been a very enjoyable day,"
The event provides a tourism boost of over $3 million to the Southern Highlands region and engages with a significant number of local suppliers, vendors and community groups.
The Bowral Classic will return in 2024.
