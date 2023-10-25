South Coast Register
Spring fun and heaps to do: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
October 26 2023 - 8:00am
Bangarras first dedicated work for children aged three to seven years. Picture from Shoalhaven.com.
Waru Journey of the Small Turtle

A learning opportunity for children 

Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings-amongst them, the small turtle friend, Migi. In Bangarra's first dedicated work for children, join the heroine Migi as she undertakes a journey of discovery and survival. A contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, Waru - journey of the small turtle is an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for three to seven year-olds. Created by Stephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard and Bangarra alumni dancers and choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris, Waru provides teachers, parents and care-givers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity. It's at 42 Bridge Road on Friday, October 27 at 10am. Phone 4429 5757 or email info@shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.

