Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings-amongst them, the small turtle friend, Migi. In Bangarra's first dedicated work for children, join the heroine Migi as she undertakes a journey of discovery and survival. A contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, Waru - journey of the small turtle is an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for three to seven year-olds. Created by Stephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard and Bangarra alumni dancers and choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris, Waru provides teachers, parents and care-givers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity. It's at 42 Bridge Road on Friday, October 27 at 10am. Phone 4429 5757 or email info@shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
Fishing opens 4pm Friday and Weigh in is at 2pm on Sunday at the Clubhouse - at Frank LewisWay, Woollamia. There will be a Fish Of The Month category for the Juniors to aim for. All intending to weigh in must make themselves known to the committee at the Clubhouse before 2pm on Sunday for your catch to be eligible to weigh in. All fish must be cleaned, gilled, and gutted to be presented onto the weigh table.The weighmaster's decision is final and points will accumulate in Adult and Junior categories, and will be in the running for the end of year. Highest point score wins trophies. A barbeque will run during each weigh in for a gold coin donation. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be for sale at the clubhouse with water provided free - no BYO. This is a monthly event open to full financial members only. Children aged under 16 can join for free. It's on Friday, October 27 from 2pm to 5pm at Woollamia Boat Ramp on Coulon Street, Woollamia. Phone 0428 470 111 or email familyfishinggroup@gmail.com.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. You'll enjoy the mellow tunes of their local talent whilst watching the sun slowly set over the picturesque Budawang Ranges. Visit the Cupitt's Estate What's One Page for their weekly music lineup. On Friday, October 27 Cupitt's Estate is welcoming back Ace Avenue. Soak in the final rays of sunshine, and enjoy Ace's acoustic sound at 58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla. Phone 4455 7888 or email info@cupitt.com.au.
The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. Nowra Makers Market Committee is delighted to be hosting this market on the fourth Saturday of each month with big thanks to Shoalhaven Council for the support. It's on Saturday, October 28 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra. Phone 0434 432 429 or email nowramarkets@gmail.com.
Spend the day learning and making your own sterling silver rings. Naomi, the head Artisan at Appleye, is a self-taught jeweller with over 15 years experience. As a born teacher, Naomi will share her knowledge and encourage budding or seasoned creatives on the path of learning the age old skills of metal forming and smithing. Her bright, encouraging personality, invites people of all skill levels to feel at ease in her small group workshops. Hoping to spark a new love for creating with metals in her participants. Naomi is passionate about helping people release their creativity. To encourage the idea that creating everyday in some way is what we are born to do. Naomi believes we can make ourselves happy through the creative journey. Make a ring, a bangle, pair of earrings or maybe even your wedding ring. The workshop caters to all skill levels, in a relaxed encouraging environment. It's on Saturday, October 28 from 10am to 3pm at 81 Queen Street, Berry. Cost is $250. Phone 0412 718 171 or email hello@appleye.com.au.
These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject with a choice of subjects. Tuition by Susan Curtin is one on one within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The next class is on Thursday, October 26 at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387.
The South Coast comes alive in October when Jervis Bay plays host to Sand and Sea. This festival will bring together competition, recreation, clinics and exhibitors showcasing some of Australia's most iconic sea sports with Stand Up Paddle, Ocean Paddling, Ocean Swimming, Beach Netball, a Sand Castle Competition and Family activities. Nestled along the pristine coastline of Jervis Bay, Huskisson Beach offers swimmers a divine aquatic experience. The sleepy town of Huskisson will ignite with power, passion, colour and co-ordination. It's a showcase of the natural elements catering for all abilities in an action-packed long weekend of Sand and Sea adventures. It's on Saturday, October 28 on Beach Street, Huskisson. Phone 4423 7775.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.
