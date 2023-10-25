Fishing opens 4pm Friday and Weigh in is at 2pm on Sunday at the Clubhouse - at Frank LewisWay, Woollamia. There will be a Fish Of The Month category for the Juniors to aim for. All intending to weigh in must make themselves known to the committee at the Clubhouse before 2pm on Sunday for your catch to be eligible to weigh in. All fish must be cleaned, gilled, and gutted to be presented onto the weigh table.The weighmaster's decision is final and points will accumulate in Adult and Junior categories, and will be in the running for the end of year. Highest point score wins trophies. A barbeque will run during each weigh in for a gold coin donation. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be for sale at the clubhouse with water provided free - no BYO. This is a monthly event open to full financial members only. Children aged under 16 can join for free. It's on Friday, October 27 from 2pm to 5pm at Woollamia Boat Ramp on Coulon Street, Woollamia. Phone 0428 470 111 or email familyfishinggroup@gmail.com.

