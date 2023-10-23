A new report has listed the Shoalhaven as one of Australia's prime locations for people looking at downsizing.
The Property Credit report lists the Shoalhaven among 12 picturesque locations emerging as buyers' markets, and particularly enticing for down-sizers.
This report navigates through the current real estate landscape, presenting a curated list of regions that not only promise a serene lifestyle, but also a prudent financial step towards a plush retirement.
"The real estate landscape has undergone a dynamic shift over the last 24 months," said Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic.
"What was once a sellers' market with limited choice and escalating prices, has gracefully evolved into a domain ripe with opportunities for discerning buyers."
He said downsizing was more than just moving to a smaller home.
"It's a significant strategy to bolster superannuation, preparing for a luxurious retirement," Mr Stepancic said.
"Especially when done in well-selected lifestyle locations, the financial prudence intertwined with the promise of a serene lifestyle is a proposition too attractive to overlook."
The report said the past year saw a 5 per cent softening in the Shoalhaven's median list prices to $770,000.
At the same time it painted an idyllic picture of life on the South Coast.
"The blend of price moderation, burgeoning inventory, and the serene coastal ambiance make Shoalhaven a compelling locale for downsizers aspiring for a peaceful retreat amidst a community-oriented setting, thereby unfurling a tapestry of life well-lived by the tranquil shores," the report said.
Part of the attraction came from the different markets within the Shoalhaven area.
"A notable expansion in housing inventory to a 12-month supply, alongside a leap in listings from 304 to 1029 over two years, highlights a market brimming with options," the report said.
"Suburbs like Ulladulla and Burrill Lake, with median prices hovering around the $900,000 mark, and Mollymook Beach, a tad premium at $1,295,000, offer a spectrum of pricing alongside a stable community, as reflected in the high fully owned tenure percentages, exceeding 45 per cent.
"On the other end South Nowra, with a median price of $840,000, and a lesser fully owned tenure of 22.42 per cent, presents a contrasting, yet appealing choice for downsizers seeking a mix of community dynamics," it said.
