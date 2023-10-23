The 19th edition of the Australian Masters Games was held in Adelaide from October 7-14 and two athletes did superbly well.
Nowra's Kerrie Jones travelled with her daughter, Nicola, to compete in a variety of events.
Kerrie had a great competition, winning three gold medals, two silvers and a bronze in athletics.
In the hammer, Kerrie hurled 19.41m for first place and in the weight throw, she achieved 8.57m for another gold placing.
Kerrie then accumulated 2411 points in the weight pentathlon to claim another gold medal.
In the discus, Kerrie's biggest throw of 15.77m earned her a silver medal while her daughter Nicola won the 35-39 years discus with a throw of 31.44m.
In the shot put, Kerrie threw 6.46m for another silver medal and in javelin, she speared 12.74m to take home the bronze.
In addition to Kerrie's success in the field, she also tasted success in the 500m rowing event.
In her first ever rowing race, Kerrie won the 70 years event in a time of 2:17.5.
Nicola also won her age group in both the 500m and the 2km rowing events.
Kerrie trained hard in the lead up to the Games and said it was "a thrilling competition".
She also said she was "feeling very content" with her performances.
The Nowra Athletics Club congratulated both Kerrie and Nicola on their fantastic results.
