Police are asking for help to find a teenaged boy missing on the South Coast.
Cody Lee Nevin, aged 15, was last seen at Little Forest Road, Little Forest, about 6.50pm on Friday, October 20.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns about Cody's welfare due to his age.
Cody is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a slim build, about 165cm tall, with short light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an army green coloured hooded jumper, black Adidas pants, black running shoes and a black Adidas backpack.
He is known to frequent the Milton and Ulladulla areas.
Anyone who has seen Cody or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call Ulladulla Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
