The federal government has allocated funding to improve mobile phone coverage in Worrigee, Kangaroo Valley, Jamberoo and Lilli Pilli.
The funding is included in the Improving Mobile Coverage Round, that will help Telstra build a new mobile base stations at the locations, subject to local planning approvals.
The new towers mean local residents and visitors will be able to access more reliable phone coverage, helping them stay connected with family and friends, and run successful local businesses.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said she had been working hard to improve mobile coverage across the region.
"Good mobile phone coverage ensures our communities stay connected to family and loved ones," she said.
"But, reliable telecommunications are also vital during a disaster, and I'm committed to improving our local telecommunications networks."
"I look forward to seeing the benefits flow through our community as the project is rolled out," Mrs Phillips said.
The rollout schedule will be published on the carriers' websites once the contracts have been executed.
