Possibly the biggest day Terara has seen for five years is being held on Saturday, October 21.
A big crowd is expected at the Terara Country Fair, usually held every three years but COVID restrictions meant it had not been run since 2018.
And this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.
More than 40 stallholders are setting up on the Terara Public School oval, beside a kids' corner, a fire truck, the Navy flight simulator, plant stall and more.
Food vans will be in place to quell any hunger pangs, while high teas will also be on offer for those who want something a little more refined.
The day is run by the Terara Public School's P and C, and plenty of attention will be focused on the raffle and auction.
The raffle has a first prize of the $2000 Flight Centre voucher, and is sure to generate plenty of interest.
There will also be lots of interest in the auction, which is set to kick off at 11am, after registrations open at 10am.
It offers a huge array of items - many of them put together in packages.
The items up for grabs include signed Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders jerseys, a mountain bike, Webber barbecue, stand-up paddleboard, three person tent, surfboards, hampers from Berry, Kangaroo Valley and Mountain Ridge, a gardening pack, a package of family activities in Canberra, a hair and beauty pack, polaroid camera, children's bikes, sun chair, fire pit, Thermomix baking set, Nutrimetics gift pack, electric hedger, 10 cubic metres of compost, mulch, family photography session, kids farm toys and more.
There are also vouchers from an array of local businesses including South Coast Brides, the Tea Club, Milkwood Bakery, Meadows Swim School, Jervis Bay Wild, Pelican Rocks, Kemps MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Culburra Bowling Club, Southern Hotel and Bannisters at Mollymook.
It all adds up to a big day, raising money to help fund new outdoor learning spaces and play equipment, according to school principal Emma Chalker.
This is her first Terara Country Fair, and she said she was looking forward to the experience.
"Come and have a great time - there's something to cater for everyone," promised teacher Sue Mazengarb.
