An early Halloween gathering is being held in the Nowra CBD on Saturday, October 21.
Jellybean Park is being transformed into a Night of Haunts, from 4pm to 8pm.
"We are calling all families to embrace the spirit of Halloween and make unforgettable memories at our thrilling community event in the heart of Nowra CBD," said place manager, Alison Henry.
"This about offering a safe, fun space to get dressed up and have some fun."
The evening features spine-tingling entertainment, delicious food vans, roving zombies, face-painting, free rides for the little ones, and an array of surprises that will leave you breathless!
Egans Lane will be closed to cater for the food vans, including a spooky sausage sizzle thanks to Rotary Nowra - offering the first 500 for free.
There will also be King Porkers BBQ, Mr Whippy and Let's Get Sippin offering iced teas, acai bowls and much more.
Dress to impress in your spookiest, most creative Halloween outfit and join our best costume contest for your chance to win fabulous prizes.
Meanwhile the witches' lair will enable the kids to brew a spell or two, but look out for the wandering zombies.
And there will be entertainment all night as Stella Studioz creates a Halloween disco.
With so much more to discover, this spooktacular event promises an unforgettable Halloween experience for the whole family - and it is all entirely free, so everyone can join in on the fun.
This event is brought to you by the CBD Revitilisation Committee.
