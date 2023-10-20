South Coast Register
A night of haunts is being held on Saturday, October 21

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:30pm
Children and adults are being encouraged to dress up for an early Halloween event in the Nowra CBD. Picture supplied.
An early Halloween gathering is being held in the Nowra CBD on Saturday, October 21.

