South Coast man Brad Law in critical condition in hospital

Natalie Croxon
Updated October 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Barrack Heights man Brad Law.
The family of a South Coast man is urging people to take care of their health and get anything troubling checked out, as the 49-year-old father continues to fight for his life in hospital.

