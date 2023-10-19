Man refused bail after allegedly attacking his eight-year-old son

A man has been refused bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his eight-year-old son.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Nowra man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 18, pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching an apprehended violence order.
Another adult noticed the boy had lacerations on his forehead and bruising on his forehead and arms, and called the father saying he should organise medical care for the child.
But when the boy was told his father would pick him up, he replied, "I'm scared, please don't make me go with him, you don't know what he will do to me," according to a police statement submitted to the court.
Police were called and the child was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital, where he told staff his dad hit him when he drank whisky.
He also said his father had punched him and hit him with an alarm clock, according to the police statement.
After investigators from the child abuse unit attended the hospital to talk to the youngster, the father was arrested at his home on October 4.
The police statement said a broken alarm clock was found in a bin, and the father admitted using "excessive force" when dealing with his son.
The father also said he had already cleaned up and washed a blood-stained pillow case when police arrived to search the home, according to the statement.
Police evidence submitted to the court said the man was the subject of a 12-month community corrections order running from February 2, 2023, and there was an apprehended violence order in place to protect the child following an earlier incident.
It also said the man "laughed off" the severity of the child's injuries, but could not explain some of them.
The case returns to court on November 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.