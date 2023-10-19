South Coast Register
Alarm raised due to bruising and lacerations

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:03am, first published 6:00am
Man refused bail after allegedly attacking his eight-year-old son
A man has been refused bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his eight-year-old son.

