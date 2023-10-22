South Coast Register
With Jacob given a year left to live, this South Coast couple seized every chance

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
October 22 2023 - 11:00am
Maddi and Jacob Purcell, who have seized every chance to make the most of their time - and try to gain more of it - since he was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer last year. Picture by Robert Peet
Maddi and Jacob Purcell, who have seized every chance to make the most of their time - and try to gain more of it - since he was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer last year. Picture by Robert Peet

Sitting at home feeling sick and bored three months into aggressive chemotherapy, Jacob Purcell looked in the mirror and decided to give his brain cancer a name.

