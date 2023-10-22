Since then, they honeymooned in Port Douglas, took their four-year-old daughter Lulu to see snow for the first time, joined their loved ones on camping trips throughout the South Coast and have just returned from Uluru. Maddi is pregnant again, with a baby brother for Lulu due in December, and Jacob's cancer is in a holding pattern - not gone, but stable - after he took part in a new medical trial for glioblastoma patients.