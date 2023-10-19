Nowra man sent threatening emails to the Queensland Premier

A man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been put on a 12-month community corrections order.
However Thomas Roy Rushton, 52, of Monaghan Avenue, Nowra, told Nowra Local Court he had no idea why he would send the emails to the Queensland Premier, or even if he had sent them.
He presented medical reports to Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 18, saying he was receiving chemotherapy as part of his lung cancer treatment at the time, and some of the medications could have affected his behaviour.
The reports also said Rushton was struggling with mental health issues.
Rushton pleaded guilty to sending three obscenity-laden emails on August 24, 2022 - one saying Ms Palaszczuk "need your head chopped off", while another claimed people like her had "ruined the country".
However a third email focused on complaints about social housing provider Southern Cross Housing, with Rushton saying the staff there "are all Nazis".
"How about myself and the rest of you dogs at Southern Cross go to war cause I know I will win," he wrote to Ms Palaszczuk.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said Rushton had similar offences in his history, and ordered treatment for mental health issues form part of the community corrections order.
