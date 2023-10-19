Nowra man sent threatening emails to the Queensland Premier

South Coast Register
Thomas Roy Rushton pleads guilty to sending three emails

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:30pm
A man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been put on a 12-month community corrections order.

