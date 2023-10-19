South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

17-year-old leaves court with a criminal record after pleading guilty

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learner driver put off the road after blowing 0.146
Learner driver put off the road after blowing 0.146

A teenager now has a criminal record after recording a blood alcohol reading on 0.146 while driving on the Princes Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.