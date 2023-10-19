Learner driver put off the road after blowing 0.146

A teenager now has a criminal record after recording a blood alcohol reading on 0.146 while driving on the Princes Highway.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police stopped the 17-year-old Nowra girl for a roadside breath test at South Nowra on the King's Birthday long weekend.
Nowra Local Court was told she did not have a driver's licence with her, and checks revealed she had only a learner's licence, and was not displaying L plates.
The only other occupant of the car also had only a learner's licence.
But things went from bad to worse when she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.146, and was charged with mid-range drink driving.
After pleading guilty in Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 18, she was disqualified from driving for six months, and will have to have an interlock device fitted to any car she drives for the following12 months.
She was also fined $750 and, as magistrate Lisa Viney pointed out, "You walk out of here with a criminal record."
Ms Viney pointed out the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was just short of being in high range, which would have meant a minimum of six months off the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.