South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

This is what happens when scare campaigns come back to bite

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:58am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - the age-old tale of fear and lollies
Grumpy Old Man - the age-old tale of fear and lollies

Gather around children, while I tell you a story of a far off land populated by a simple but happy group of people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.