Jen Mallinson also exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea in 2022

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 22 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:00am
Pambula sculptor Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, is being exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, October 20 to November 6. Picture supplied
Pambula sculptor Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, is being exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, October 20 to November 6. Picture supplied

South Coast artist Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, has been installed at Bondi as part of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition.

