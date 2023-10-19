Speeding driver faces a shorter time off the road

A woman caught doing 117kmh in an 80 zone has had her three month licence suspension reduced in Nowra Local Court.
Tyra Doone Osterberg, 26, or Pacificana Drive, Sussex Inlet, was recorded travelling well above the speed limit on the Princes Highway at Tomerong on July 23.
Her licence was automatically suspended her licence for three months, but she appealed the suspension in court, saying without a licence she would lose her job and possibly her home as she would be unable to pay her mortgage.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said she could see Osterberg was remorseful for her actions, and reduced the suspension to one month - effective immediately.
