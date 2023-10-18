Man accused of stabbing family member remains free on bail

Bail has been continued for a man accused of stabbing a family member at South Nowra on October 9.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Jamarlie Shane Wickey, 19, of Isabelle Close, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
No plea was entered when Wickey faced Nowra Local Court for the first time on Wednesday, October 18.
The case returns to court in December 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.