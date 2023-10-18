South Coast Register
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 19 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:26am
Man accused of stabbing family member remains free on bail
Bail has been continued for a man accused of stabbing a family member at South Nowra on October 9.

