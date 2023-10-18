Several free SafeTALK suicide prevention workshops are being held throughout the Illawarra and Shoalhaven as part of Mental Health Month.
Sponsored by the NSW Ministry of Health as part of their commitment to suicide prevention, the sessions aim to equip people with the tools and understanding needed to identify and support those in crisis.
SafeTALK, which stands for 'suicide alertness for everyone' is globally recognised training that teaches individuals to become alert to signs that someone might be thinking of suicide.
By the end of the workshop, participants will be trained to identify when someone might have thoughts of suicide, have the skills to ask directly about suicide and connect them with services that can take the next step in keeping them safe.
There are several workshops planned in the next few weeks, starting in Berry on Tuesday, October 24 at the Berry Uniting Church.
That will be followed by Ulladulla on Tuesday, November 14, at the Ulladulla Community Resources Centre, and Kiama on Monday, December 4, at Kiama Library Auditorium.
All sessions will be held from 9am to 1pm.
They will be facilitated by Margie Jirgens, who trained to be a Lifeline Crisis Support Worker seven years ago following a suicidal crisis in her family.
"I became a SafeTALK trainer as I know what it is like to see the signs that something is really wrong, but not know what to say or do," Ms Jirgens said.
"I strongly believe that skills in suicide first aid, which you will learn in this course, are invaluable for all of us, to support our loved ones and to prevent further suicides."
These free workshops can also be arranged specifically for organisations including schools, P&Cs, workplaces and community groups.
Places in the training sessions can be secured by visiting https://pages.livingworks.com.au/openworkshops or search SafeTALK and the town on TryBooking.
For further information, or to arrange a SafeTALK workshop for your group, please reach out to Margie on 0400 460 141.
