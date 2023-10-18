South Coast Register
Court told incident followed two days of arguments

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 19 2023 - 10:32am, first published October 18 2023 - 4:18pm
Woman jailed for throwing boiling water over neighbour
A woman who threw boiling water over a neighbour during an argument has been jailed for 16 months.

