South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Business Chamber president wins regional business leader award

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe, pictured with Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, has been named the Illawarra's region's outstanding business leader. File photo.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe, pictured with Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, has been named the Illawarra's region's outstanding business leader. File photo.

Reopening and then transforming the Nowra Community Food Store has helped Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe become the Illawarra region's outstanding business leader.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.