Reopening and then transforming the Nowra Community Food Store has helped Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe become the Illawarra region's outstanding business leader.
The win was announced during the Illawarra Business Awards on Friday, October 13, with Mrs Tribe finishing just ahead of Amy Hall of Banksia Support Services and Chris Christodoulou of Greenacres Disability Services, who were highly commended.
The outstanding business leader winner from the Shoalhaven awards, Tracy Mayo of CareSouth, was among the finalists at the Illawarra awards.
Mrs Tribe runs her own professional services business including media training, while also heading the Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Shoalhaven Women in Business.
But she said it was her role running the Nowra Community Food Store, including reopening it after it had closed, that most captured the judges' imaginations.
"At the food store we've been able to take the charity that was closed and struggling financially, to one that is financially sustainable," Mrs Tribe said.
That was the focus of the acceptance speech at the business awards.
"I spoke a lot about how passionate I am about not for profits utilising commercial principles to be more sustainable - that we can't be dependent on the whims of government and people's generosity, that we have to be able to have a model that works so we can be around for the long haul and help the people that we're seeking to help," Mrs Tribe said.
"I think they were impressed with that message."
She hoped her message inspired others to follow that journey, leading "some of our best and brightest to become social entrepreneurs" because of "all the business for good that you can do in that space".
To help make the pathway easier, Mrs Tribe is working on a social enterprise e-book to act as a blueprint for instilling commercial practices in a charity or not-for-profit.
"It breaks down the concept and gets people, particularly not for profits, thinking about how they can utilise commercial principles to do the same, and I'll have a case study on the food store in there," she said.
While juggling the food store, business chamber, women in business and her own business takes skill and effort, "I need to feel like I'm making a difference in the community, and inspiring other people to do the same," Mrs Tribe said.
Much of that inspiration can be seen in the Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Shoalhaven Women in Business.
"The mentoring I've done there, and the growth we've seen there, is obviously bearing lots of good fruit," Mrs Tribe said.
It frequently put Mr Tribe in the spotlight, but she said she long ago learnt to be comfortable with a microphone.
In fact she started her first business at the age of 15 and spruiked outside shops and in shopping centres.
"I basically spruiked my way through uni while I was studying journalism," she said.
Mrs Tribe was full of praise for the local women who were nominated for the business leader award, as "They're an incredible, inspiring bunch of women, and I would have been happy for any of them to win."
Instead she was just "happy to have all the conversations that I was able to have on the night," with lots of people keen to talk about social enterprises.
Mrs Tribe will represent the Illawarra region at the NSW Business Awards on November 9.
Also tasting success at the Illawarra awards was Cupitt's Winery, which was highly commended in the tourism and hospitality section.
