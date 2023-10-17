South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Real estate agency Hockingstuart offers prime retail space to the community

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Gossage from Hockingstuart is offering a prime shopfront in Meroo Street, Bomaderry, to the community for free. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Jamie Gossage from Hockingstuart is offering a prime shopfront in Meroo Street, Bomaderry, to the community for free. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Community groups, charities and even young entrepreneurs are being asked for ideas to fill a shopfront in Bomaderry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.