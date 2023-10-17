Community groups, charities and even young entrepreneurs are being asked for ideas to fill a shopfront in Bomaderry.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Real estate agents Jamie and Bec Gossage from Hockingstuart in Bomaderry have a room measuring about five by seven metres, that fronts Meroo Street.
Mr Gossage said the area was surplus to the company's needs, so he was offering it to community groups for free.
He said the shopfront will be complete with wi-fi, and a kitchen area being installed free of charge by Bridges Plumbing.
Mr Gossage said he had also approached some signwriters, and signage was being organised.
He said the space was being offered free of charge because he and wife Bec "want to give back to the community we live in".
While Mr Gossage expected there to be a long list of community organisations and charities wanting to make use of the space, he was particularly keen to hear from any young people keen to access the shopfront to help start a business.
"We really like that idea because, let's face it, opportunities for young people are fairly limited in our area," he said.
"If we can open that up and make that happen, I think that'd be fantastic."
Mr Gossage invited young entrepreneurs to contact him to present their ideas.
READ MORE:
"I think it's good practice for them as an entrepreneur to actually present to us, and say here's our business model, this is what we want to do, do you think we'd be suitable for the area?" he said.
"I have no problems putting my time in to do that, because we'd love to see locals have that avenue to go to."
Mr Gossage said the idea of starting a new business could be "daunting", particularly for young people "who might not have that guidance and support where to go".
"We have kids ourselves, and we think that the opportunities in our community are probably a little bit lacking, and we wanted something to connect with the community," Mr Gossage said.
He expected ideas related to information technology, and online business or even a retail pop-up shop could all use the space.
And Mr Gossage said he was keen to see a range of individuals and organisations share the shopfront, creating a space "where people can reconnect with the community".
"We're trying to be fair and support multiple people in the community," he said.
And he felt Bomaderry was a great place to start something new, to see if new ideas could flourish.
"I feel like there is a renewed excitement about what is happening in Bomaderry," Mr Gossage said.
Anyone interested in making use of the free space is invited to email email jgossage@hockingstuart.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.