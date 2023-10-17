South Coast Register
Man arrested during search conducted as part of state-wide operation

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
The contents of a wallet found when police searched a Nowra home. Picture by NSW Police.
A man will face Nowra Local Court next week after being arrested during a high profile police operation targeting domestic violence across the state.

