A man will face Nowra Local Court next week after being arrested during a high profile police operation targeting domestic violence across the state.
As part of Operation Amarok IV officers South Coast Police District executed a Firearms Prohibition Order search at a Nowra home on Wednesday, October 11, speaking with a 22-year-old man who was subject to the order.
Officers allegedly located a gel blaster, ammunition, and amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis during the search.
The man was also allegedly in breach of an apprehended violence order.
He was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he was charged with breaching an apprehended violence order, and having a firearm found at a premises subject to prohibition order.
He will face Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
Across the state 421 people were arrested as part of the four-day operation, involving officers from all police area commands and districts, as well as various proactive and specialist units.
A total of 768 charges were laid, including prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply, and possessing child abuse material along with offences related to domestic violence.
Of those arrested, 65 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
Officers also conducted 98 searches at properties linked to people who are subject to Firearms Prohibition Orders, seizing 29 firearms and 13 prohibited weapons.
