The perfect coastal lifestyle

Nestled close to the white sands of Callala Beach and crystal blue water of Jervis Bay, this charming split-level home offers affordable coastal living at its finest.
Stay connected with everyone while cooking in the open-plan kitchen that seamlessly separates the two spacious living areas. These rooms prove the perfect spots for relaxation and entertaining.
The rear family room flows onto an outdoor, undercover entertaining deck, where you can host gatherings and soak in the coastal breeze.
Four generous sized bedrooms, each with built-in robes, provide plenty of space for the whole family and for guests.
Enjoy the convenience of two bathrooms, with a full main bathroom, plus a second bathroom at the rear of the home.
The property features a good sized backyard, ideal for outdoor activities and gardening.
There's also a drive-through garage to safely and conveniently park your vehicles.
Only a short 300 meter walk away from the beach, you will love waking up to the soothing sound of waves.
Don't miss your chance to secure this desirable home in beautiful Callala Beach. It's time to start living your beachside dreams!
