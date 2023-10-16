The NSW All Schools Championships for athletes aged 12-15 years was held from October 6-8 at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre.
Nowra had eight athletes representing the club who brought home four medals.
Nic McGill won gold in the 15 years 2000m steeplechase.
He ran a strong and composed race to achieve a nine second personal best of of 6.10.32.
He then backed up in the 3000m and took bronze in a time of 9.01.04, which was a massive 31 second personal best.
Airlie Stevens took a double silver in her events.
In the 12 years 1500m, Airlie ran a seven second personal best to cross in a time of 5.05.83.
In the 800m, Airlie was second in her heat with 2.25.17 and then backed it up in the final to take her second silver medal with a faster time of 2.24.55.
Madeline Oke had a great run in the 12 years 1500m too, clocking a 12 second personal best of 5.29.98 to finish fifth in the race.
With the second place athlete being an interstate competitor, this put Madeline fourth in NSW.
She also contested the 800m, finishing fourth in the heat in 2.41.12 to qualify for the final.
In the final, Madeline had another solid run to place eighth in 2.46.41.
Evie Binney competed in the 13 years 1500m and 800m.
In the 1500m, she was 26th overall with a time of 5.39.84 and in the 800m, she was 22nd with a time of 2.41.57, both just outside her best times.
Lily Sproule had a great run in the 14 years 1500m, clocking 5.19.59, which was just under an eight seconds personal best.
She was 15th from a field of 24.
Cameron Baxter ran well in the boys 14 years 1500m, finishing 19th from a large field of 37 in a time of 4.40.67.
In the 2000m steeplechase, Cam had a great top 10 finish, crossing in sixth place in 6.49.35.
In the sprints, Elizabeth Davis was the sole representative for Nowra, finishing 32nd in the 13 years 200m with a time of 32.05.
Harry Thomson contested the sprint hurdles and was eighth in the 13 years 90m hurdle event with a time of 14.21.
He then ran up an age group and contested the 14 years 200m hurdles, placing ninth in 31.13, which was under the National Qualifying time.
