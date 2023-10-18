Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.
Robyn has lived in Foxground since the late 1970s and the surrounding lands continue to inspire her work. Lately, her style has taken on a more abstract direction, but it is always inspired by sketches and photos that she has made on location. Robyn's work features lively colour schemes, and interesting textures and often incorporates other elements like collage. Variety, passion and diversity keep her work fresh and evolving. Robyn's work encourages the viewer to see the world around them in a unique and fascinating way. There are so many beautiful perspectives that Robyn brings to her work and The Garden is delighted to have her as a regular participant in exhibitions. Her exhibition opens at 103 Queen Street, Nowra on Thursday, October 19. It's open daily from 10am to 4pm. Phone 0431 561 179.
Beginner, Intermediate and advanced artists are welcome. Tuition is provided by Susan Curtin within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio at a 10 per cent discount for class participants. If you are on a pension or Health Care card, you also receive 10 per cent off the class fee each week. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The classes are held at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387 or book online.
Dru Yoga is a heart-centred yoga that enables significant improvement in general peace of mind, health, wellbeing and happiness. It is suitable for all ages, health and fitness levels, body shapes and abilities, leaving participants feeling revitalised, strong, calm and refreshed. No previous experience is required. Dru yoga is suitable for all ages, and all levels of health, fitness and flexibility. All classes can be done from a chair, or even a wheelchair. It's an always fun, welcoming and nurturing environment. BYO yoga mat and water bottle, and wear comfortable clothing. Kylie MIkao Phoenix has been teaching Dru Yoga for 10 years. Her classes are at the North Nowra Community Centre on Mondays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Wednesdays 5.30pm to 6.30pm and Fridays 10am to 11am.
Live music with Jules and Carla of The Family Jules. Happy hour is from 5pm to 6pm and dinner is from 5pm to 8pm at Serotonin on Currambene Street in Huskisson. It's a pet friendly venue and bookings are recommended. Phone 0429 726 660.
Join the Mill Marketplace fortnightly for an evening of culinary delights and artisan treasures at the new Summer Nights Artisan and Food Truck Market. Get ready to indulge in a feast for your senses as food trucks serve up mouthwatering dishes that will tantalise your taste buds. From savoury to sweet, they've got something for every craving. But this new Shoalhaven Twilight Market is more than just a foodie's paradise. Explore a curated selection of artisan stalls showcasing unique handmade crafts, jewellery, art, and much more. This event is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking for a fantastic night out. Enjoy music, a vibrant atmosphere, and the chance to support local businesses. Don't forget to bring your appetite, your shopping bags, and your good vibes. It's being held at 719 Greenwell Point Road. Phone 0474 513 363.
Named as Australia's number one classical crossover artist for 2022, Mirusia is known to millions as the Angel of Australia. In 2023 the international soprano will return from an extensive European headlining tour to debut her stunning new concert program Live In Concert. Mirusia will sing songs from her illustrious career including classical favourites, Broadway musical hits, new original music, songs from her ARIA nominated album Songbird, and songs she has performed together with André Rieu on his global spectaculars over the years. With the voice of an angel and humour from down under, Mirusia has won the hearts of millions globally. This is an unforgettable concert experience not to be missed at 69 Princes Highway, Milton on Friday, October 20 from 7.30pm to 10pm. Email hello@aaaentertainment.com.au.
Kangaroo Valley welcomes back the 16th annual folk festival, a three-day celebration of music, dance and poetry in Australia's most beautiful valley. This family friendly weekend combines the arts with local food, wine and crafts for a regional celebration like no other. The Valley offers a wide variety of accommodation to cater to all tastes and budgets and is a short two hour drive from Sydney. It's being held on Friday, October 20 from 3pm to 11.30pm at 179 Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley. Phone 0412 288 923.
Sword Fish Brewing are organising the first Oktoberfest for Sussex Inlet. This event will offer an unforgettable weekend of fun, food and festivities for the whole family. Get ready to don your lederhosen and dirndls and bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to Swordfish Brewing. Sydney's premier Oompah band, the Oompah Loompah Band, will be onsite for the whole weekend playing traditional German tunes and pop classics. Savour the flavours of authentic German cuisine prepared by talented chefs. From savoury sausages, delectable pretzels and crispy roast pork, there is a delightful spread to satisfy every palate. Toast with traditional German brews such as Helles lager, Festbier, Dunkelweizen and Weissbier from Swordfish Brewing and other local breweries. There will also be a kid's corner with free activities from 1pm to 3pm each day with a traditional carousel and exciting German-inspired games. Gold coin donation to enter to raise money for the local Marine Rescue. It's at 187D Jacobs Drive. Phone 4441 2268 or email info@swordfishbrewing.com.au.
The Shoalhaven Orchid Society's October Show will be held at the Bomaderry Community Centre at 19 Birriley Street, Bomaderry on Saturday, October 21. Opening times are from 9am to 4pm.The show will feature a magnificent display of orchids grown by local orchid hobbyists. A variety of orchids will be in full flower including cymbidiums, native orchids, cattleyas, some excellent slipper orchids plus many other less common varieties. There will also be a large range of orchids for sale at the show at very reasonable prices. This is a great way for growers to expand their orchid collection. There are some great raffle prizes to be won so it will certainly be worth a visit. Society members will be available to help answer questions on growing orchids. You never know, this maybe just the hobby you are looking for. Admission to the show is free and a lucky door prize will be won by one lucky visitor.
