The Shoalhaven Orchid Society's October Show will be held at the Bomaderry Community Centre at 19 Birriley Street, Bomaderry on Saturday, October 21. Opening times are from 9am to 4pm.The show will feature a magnificent display of orchids grown by local orchid hobbyists. A variety of orchids will be in full flower including cymbidiums, native orchids, cattleyas, some excellent slipper orchids plus many other less common varieties. There will also be a large range of orchids for sale at the show at very reasonable prices. This is a great way for growers to expand their orchid collection. There are some great raffle prizes to be won so it will certainly be worth a visit. Society members will be available to help answer questions on growing orchids. You never know, this maybe just the hobby you are looking for. Admission to the show is free and a lucky door prize will be won by one lucky visitor.

