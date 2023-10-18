South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do
What's on

Spring fun and heaps to do: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Bromley at Jellybean Park, tthe venue for the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Jessica Bromley at Jellybean Park, tthe venue for the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets

Support local growers

Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.