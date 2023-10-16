The Gilmore electorate has overwhelmingly rejected the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
During Saturday's referendum 61.9 per cent of the Gilmore electorate voted No - well above the state and national figures.
Just 38.1 per cent voted in favour of the proposal in Gilmore.
Of the 68 places where people could vote, just 18 recorded a majority in favour of the proposed Voice.
The strongest Yes votes were recorded at Mogo, Kangaroo Valley and the Nowra Public School which all had more then 60 per cent in favour of the change to the Australian constitution.
In contrast there was a long list of polling places including Basin View, Batemans Bay, Falls Creek, Greenwell Point, Huskisson, Nowra Hill, St Georges Basin, Sanctuary Point, Sussex Inlet and Terara where the No vote topped 60 and even 70 per cent.
At Nelligen close to 80 per cent of the votes cast on Saturday were against the constitutional change initially put forward in 2017 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
All the pre-poll centres at Huskisson, Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Nowra and South Nowra also recorded No votes above 60 per cent.
Nearly half (47.7 per cent) of the 100,880 votes cast in Gilmore for the referendum were made at pre-poll centres ahead of Saturday.
The full list of all the votes from Gilmore's polling booths can be found here.
