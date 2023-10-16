Footloose the musical is a show that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles, with the best kind of music from the 1980s.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Adapted from the 1984 movie written by Dean Pitchford, the musical features the popular and enduring hit songs such as Footloose, Let's Hear it for the Boy, Holding out for a Hero and Almost Paradise.
Bringing this fabulous show to Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is the Albatross Musical Theatre Company who last year performed the successful run of Mamma Mia! at the venue.
Footloose director, Rachel Rienits, is an English and drama teacher with a degree in acting. She played the energetic character of Tanya in Mamma Mia! and is now turning her well-honed theatrical skills to directing this show.
"I have choreographed and directed smaller shows in the past but this is the biggest challenge so far with over 50 in the cast including dancers, and then there is the live band," Ms Rienits said.
"The Footloose story is close to my heart and who doesn't love the music. The cast and band are fantastic, the talent speaks for itself."
The cast includes Molly Parrish-Gibbons as Ariel, Daniel Layson as Ren, Josif Jovanovski as Rev Moore and Tylah Heany as Rusty. The band is led by Mark McKinnon.
The story of Footloose is about a young man, Ren, and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming community. Finding that the town has a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, Ren faces criticism by the local townsfolk who are quick to believe the worst of a new kid.
When the preacher's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, more trouble ensues. In the end, lessons are learnt by all and this heart-warming story celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and keeping an open mind.
Don't miss this foot tapping show. Tickets are on sale now. There are six shows including Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm, Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm, Sunday, November 12 at 2pm, Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm, Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 19 at 2pm.
Contact the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre box office on 4429 5757 or visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.