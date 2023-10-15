A young sporting star has received a prestigious honour.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mireille Smith was announced as the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) Volleyball Athlete of the Year recently as a reward of her volleyball and beach volleyball achievements.
READ ALSO:
Her IAS coach Nic Thorpe said her accolade was well deserved.
"Mireille is a pleasure to coach and has an amazing attitude regarding learning and respect for players and staff around her," he said.
"She has been given many challenges this year to test her volleyball abilities and has always risen to the occasion."
The Nowra High School student was selected for the NSW Phoenix u19 Girls side and competed in the Australian Volleyball Junior Championships, winning gold in Division 1.
She was selected for the NSW Phoenix Women's Team, competing in the Inaugural Australian Volleyball Super League and at only 15 years of age, was the youngest player in the league.
She was also given the opportunity as a reserve player for the Volleyball Australia National U16 Girls Thailand Tour Team.
Mireille achieved a bronze medal for her U17 GIrls NSW Phoenix team at the 2023 Australian Youth Volleyball Championships held recently in Bendigo.
Mireille was selected in the NSW All Schools Open Girls Volleyball Team, as well as the NSW CHS Open Girls Team who came first in the NSW All Schools Open Girls Volleyball competition.
In beach volleyball, she has also had an outstanding year.
She competed at the Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Tour, finishing the competition with some promising results and was one of the highest-ranked u17 girls in the country for 2022/23 season.
Mireille also gives back to the volleyball community as she is the NSW Volleyball Spikeroos Youth Coach and a South Coast coach where she empowers the youth through an inclusive volleyball program.
She is also a beach and indoor referee at social and competitive events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.