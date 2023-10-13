The Nowra Farmers' Market that continues to go from strength to strength is a direct result of the Shoalhaven Women in Business Scholarship program.
It was launched last year, and the inaugural scholarship went to Bomo Bulk owner Jessica Bromley, who said it opened new levels f support and mentoring.
"I think the biggest thing that has come out of it has been the connections with people I wouldn't have met otherwise," she said.
"The farmers market would never have happened if I hadn't won that, because it allowed me to talk with people and find out that council had funding for it, and meet people who could help me with the permits to do it."
Ms Bromley said having access to other business operators as mentors and sounding boards for her ideas was vital, particularly during a time when her business was growing rapidly.
"The women in business aspect would definitely have played part of that growth, but how big a part I don't know," she said.
"It's made me a lot more confident in business decisions."
After winning the scholarship Ms Bromley went on to win Excellence in Sustainability at the Shoalhaven Business Awards 2023, and will compete against the Illawarra businesses in the upcoming Illawarra Business Awards 2023.
And following Ms Bromley's success, two Shoalhaven Women in Business scholarships are being offered this year - thanks to collaborations with the Commonwealth Bank and Silos.
They are being launched at the Empower - Shoalhaven Women's Conference on October 18, where Ms Bromley will be one of the guest speakers.
Also speaking during the event at Eleven Eighty is Alison Earl - a mindset and behaviour expert with a core focus on empowering people to take control of their personal experience of change, uncertainty, and stress - and ultimately to thrive.
"Applications for the 2023 Women in Business Scholarship will open at the event for any local women who have a business idea or are seeking some support to take their business to the next level," said Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe.
"Anyone can apply online via our website www.shoalhavenbusinesschamber.com.au.
"The scholarship will include a cash grant, mentoring and 12-month membership to the Shoalhaven Business Chamber/Shoalhaven Women in Business," she said.
"There is a wealth of knowledge in our ranks, and we look forward to sharing it in a very practical way to support up and coming businesswomen for the benefit of our region."
The conference is being held from 9:30am to 2:30pm, offering a chance to network with like-minded women from the Shoalhaven and be inspired.
Tickets are available via the Shoalhaven Business Chamber website: www.shoalhavenbusinesschamber.com.au.
