The state and federal governments are spending more than $5 million to upgrade the Shoalhaven's transport infrastructure.
Just on $4.5 million is being spent to improve 4.9km of Illaroo Road at North Nowra, from West Cambewarra Road to Browns Mountain Road.
The funding will be used to stabilise the road and provide consistent pavement for sections of the road, which is expected to dramatically increase the road's life expectancy.
"We know that this road has potholes everywhere, it's driving locals insane, and this is about helping [Shoalhaven} council build this road back better," said Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, also welcome the Illaroo Road funding, saying he was "pleased that the NSW Government has responded to my calls for further investment in local roads".
"Every cent we can secure from the NSW Government is money ratepayers don't have to pay," Mrs Ward said.
Another $763,000 has been provided to upgrade the Basin Walking Track at St Georges Basin, installing more than 5km of walking track and raised boardwalks, making the walk safer and more accessible.
Funding for both projects comes from the Infrastructure Betterment Fund, and is being given to Shoalhaven Council.
The Infrastructure Betterment Fund is focused on building back essential public assets, such as roads, bridges and drainage impacted by storms and floods in recent years, as well as the Black Summer bushfires.
"Our region has suffered heavily through floods, fires and droughts, and this funding stream is so important to help Shoalhaven City Council to build back better," said State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
Mrs Phillips said the funding would ensure the region was more resilient.
"This funding will ensure that Illaroo Road is stronger and more prepared in the event of future natural disasters or extreme weather," she said.
"Locals use this road every day, and it is important that it is not only maintained, but improved."
Mrs Phillips said the Basin Walking Track would become "more accessible and safer so locals can continue to enjoy this wonderful walk".
