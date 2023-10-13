South Coast Cricket: Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Shellharbour lock horns

"They got the win over us last season at home, which we don't forget. And they've played good cricket since and they had a really good round one win against The Rail. They played a hard style of cricket. On that particular day they just outplayed us in all three facets and they were deserving of the win. We weren't at our best, but they were certainly at theirs. So we're looking to just go out there and focus on what we know we're capable of.