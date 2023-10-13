South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

South Coast Cricket: Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Shellharbour lock horns

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Brown played a key role with the bat for Shellharbour during their round one win against Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Alexander Brown played a key role with the bat for Shellharbour during their round one win against Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber

South Coast cricket was turned on it's head immediately in round one when the grand final champions and the minor premiers of 2022 were both defeated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.