When it comes to running a household, Jade Deppeler likes to budget expenses for the month, which have recently "got so high and out of control", that she has sought assistance for the first time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The mother has been renting the same property in Colo Vale for the last three years, where she lives with her husband who both work full-time, and their two toddlers.
The household electricity has a monthly average of about $122, with more than $300 in September, and current bill is in excess of $1370.
She said she had to pay a bill in sections before the other arrived, because "it snowballs" and "you're still trying to chase tail".
Mrs Deppeler contacted her energy provider AGL, who she said claimed inflation and estimations impacted the surge.
Due to the rise, she has applied for the state government's Energy Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA), which helps people pay their energy bills due to a financial hardship, or during a crisis or emegency.
"You sort of just feel judged a little bit at the end of the day, but yeah, I'm just glad that I was told that these vouchers exist and that I could look them up," she said.
"It's good to know that they're there for assistance, but it makes you sort of feel a bit crappy about yourself because you've never really needed assistance before and you've been able to pay your gas and electricity, and then all of a sudden you can't..."
Applications for EAPA can be submitted through Service NSW, with wait times of up to six weeks to be contacted about an application due to the demand, the website said.
She was also given the contact details for Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON) - an independent government-approved resolution scheme to help resolve complaints for electricity, gas and some water customers across the state.
"It's important for energy retailers to be proactive in reaching out to consumers experiencing affordability issues, to offer the support they might be entitled to, and to make sure customers are receiving the best deal," Janine Young from EWON said.
The EWON's annual report reveals that the amount of complaints in the Highlands and Shoalhaven have jumped by 57 per cent in the last year, compared to 22 per cent across NSW.
Sixty-two per cent of those in the southern regions were due to the struggle to manage bills and increases in bills and estimates.
Of complaints made, 82 per cent were in relation to electricity versus 77 per cent in NSW, and 12 per cent were in regard to gas, compared to 18 per cent statewide.
Crediting bills accounted for seven per cent of the complaints - the second highest reason in both regions.
"The increase in credit complaints from regional areas paints a concerning picture when we look at the real-life circumstances behind the complaint," Ms Young said.
"Customers are accruing more debt and run the risk of being disconnected or credit listed if they can't keep on top of their bills."
The third issue for complaints in both regions was from complications with digital meters, including faults and delays when they have been installed.
When Helen Sims got her digital meter installed, her quarterly bill increased by 85 per cent, but she and her husband were overseas for five of those weeks.
She was told her meter had to be updated and arranged for it to be in July while they spent time overseas.
But when the next bill came through, she did not think it made sense.
When Mrs Sims made an inquiry with energy Australia, she was asked if she took a photo with the numbers on the old meter, and said she did not.
"Normally I don't look at them that close, but then when I looked at the graphs for [the bill] last year, I said to my husband "Do you know that's nearly double last year?" she said.
Read also: Tips to save money on your electricity bills
The Moss Vale resident was not surprised that the bill had increased with energy prices soaring across the country, but was taken aback about how much it did.
"...I just think people that are having them put in maybe they should be told to just read it before it gets taken out, just because I mean you wouldn't normally do that, would you?" she said.
Mrs Sims has not heard back from Energy Australia yet regarding the matter.
Smart meters have been installed as new and replacements across NSW since December, 2017.
The Australian Energy Regulator recently approved a trial for 5600 smart meters to be installed in parts of the Highlands, Blue Mountains, Illawarra region and greater western Sydney, which will end in 2025.
The EWON report said those struggling to pay bills should contact their providers to ask for affordable payment plans and the chance to access rebates such as the National Energy Bill Relief package and Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Vouchers.
People can also compare energy plans using the free and independent website Energy Made Easy, and try and reduce their energy usage at home.
EWON can also be contacted on 1800 246 545.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.