It might only be just walls and ready to be knocked down, can be rennovated, or rebuilt from the inside, but the cheapest home is for sale in the Highlands, with many possibilities for its future owners.
The three bedroom, one bathroom and one garage home is at 7 Ligar Street in Hill Top.
The corner brick property also borders along Cumberteen Street and is on on a 555 square metre parcel of land.
Ray White Mittagong sales agent Andy Kirk said the owners had plans to do it up, but it was instead ready for someone else to transform.
Many offers have already been made for the home.
"People realise it's an opportunity to get in there and make a difference and onsell it," he said.
It will be up for auction on November 4 as a walk in, walk out sale.
While some termite damage has been discovered, other materials were available onsite for the future owners to use such as timber, sinks and basins.
"It gives a passion project for a young builder, or someone who has a vision to build with it," he said.
"I think the possibilities of this property are endless."
The home is a two minute drive to Old Wilson Drive, a seven minute drive to Colo Vale, and less than 30 minutes to Bowral.
There was no asking price for the property Mr Kirk said, and it would be auctioned at 3pm.
