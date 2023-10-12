South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

From camping to cruising, Gerroa couple Mr and Mrs Waddell celebrate 60 years together

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 13 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, Gerroa man Andrew 'Ross' Waddell decided it was time to get the original wedding party back together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.