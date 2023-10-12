South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Cheer for cyclists as they take part in the Bowral Classic this October

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cyclists from across Australia and overseas visitors will make their way to the Highlands for the Bowral Classic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.