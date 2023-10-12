Pink Up Berry is a community fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation raising money to pay for breast care nurses across Australia.
It's a charity close to the heart of committee chair Debbie Woolford who lost her mum to breast cancer some 21 years ago, and her sister to cancer in 2021.
"This is the fifth year we've done Pink Up Berry," Mrs Woolford said.
"Five years ago we formed a committee to start raising funds."
Mrs Woolford was a volunteer with the McGrath Foundation, and it was through this role that the idea for Pink Up Berry was formed.
"I'd lost my mother to breast cancer and I received an email to say they were starting this Pink Up Your Town fundraiser, and would I be interested in being involved," she said.
"They provide specialised breast care nurses for anyone that's experiencing breast cancer. When someone's diagnosed with breast cancer a McGrath nurse will contact them and then they support them the whole way through."
From their operations to treatments and going appointments, Mrs Woolford said the McGrath nurses were there to support and take some of the pressure off family members.
"The whole aim of it is to make the experience not so traumatic," she said.
There are currently 200 McGrath nurses servicing women and men across Australia, free of charge.
"Their goal is to have 250 by the year 2025 so that no one misses out on treatment," Mrs Woolford said.
Each year the Berry business community gets behind the charity.
"It's very positive. There's so many people that want to be involved," Mrs Woolford said.
"The core committee is six members and then we have a large volunteer group with over 60 members.
"They do simple things, like they might do some knitting to sell at a street stall," she said.
This year the Berry town has been completely decorated with crocheted mandalas.
"They're crocheted circles and all the trees are covered in them," Mrs Woolford said.
"Hundreds of them have been donated."
Other volunteers have been collecting jars for pickles and jam, which are sold at fundraisers throughout the year.
"They each have a little role to play," Mrs Woolford said.
For the month of October there is a schedule of events and functions aimed at raising money.
Already this month the charity has hosted a trivia night at the Berry Bowling Club for 190 people, which raised $5300.
"Tickets for that sold out in five days," Mrs Woolford said.
"Our target this year is $50,000 and we've raised $17,000 already."
On Friday, October 13 there is a Tradies Afternoon at the Berry Bowling Club from 3pm to 5pm.
"That's just a casual thing for some of our tradies," Mrs Woolford said.
"The Club is donating 50 cents out of every schooner sold and we're having raffles and a 100 Club. It's just a casual get together to raise some funds."
Their major event is being held on Sunday, October 15 at Shoalhaven City Turf Club.
"It's the Mollymook/Pink Berry Up Race Day meeting," Mrs Woolford said.
"There's seven races and five of those are sponsored by local businesses."
"We have a bus going from Berry that's full, and at this stage we have over 45 tables booked on the grass," she said.
Shoalhaven City Turf Club have been "very generous", according to Mrs Woolford.
"They're donating all the gate takings from the day so we have the potential to raise a lot of money," she said.
"But if it rains we don't raise any. Races are always a bit dicey but the forecast for Sunday is looking pretty good."
The day includes a Fashions on the Field event and a major raffle.
"They've got some really good prizes," Mrs Woolford said.
"We've got a thousand dollar weekend holiday package and we're running raffles and a 100 Club on the day."
The Pink Up Berry Facebook page has details for people wishing to donate to the fundraiser.
"There's a fundraising link that people can go into and make a donation," she said.
"All donations are tax deductible from the McGrath Foundation and they are emailed a receipt. They also get the opportunity to write a message and that goes up on the board so that people can see a message from those who have donated money."
On Saturday, October 21 there will be a street stall on Broughton Court with homemade cakes and other goodies.
"People donate a lot of cooking, crafts and plants," Mrs Woolford said.
"It's another show of support from the town."
After losing her mum, Mrs Woolford became aware of the need for support services.
"There was no support back then," she said.
"Now I can see people getting all this support and it's just so wonderful.
"I also lost my sister from another form of cancer two years ago and she was just so dedicated to Pink Up Berry. Even when she was going through her chemotherapy she knitted so many things and she was so proud of what I was doing," Mrs Woolford said.
The opportunity to make a difference is what continues to drive Mrs Woolford.
"Over the past four years we've raised over $150,000," she said.
"Even through the COVID-19 pandemic we continued raising money."
Mrs Woolford said the cause had the support of a lot of Berry businesses.
"They each pay a registration fee to be part of Pink Up Berry," she said.
"It's up to them what amount they want to put in. They might put $20 in or they might put $200 in."
Those businesses are given buntings that are sewn by the volunteers each year.
"They display them in their windows to show they're participating in Pink Up Berry," Mrs Woolford said.
"It's just another show of community support."
There is also a competition for best decorated house, which will be judged on Tuesday, October 17.
"At this stage we've got 114 houses registered," Mrs Woolford said.
"We're getting more and more support each year. A lot of them might only put their buntings up, and that's great, but others really do go to a lot of effort."
They each go in the draw to win prizes donated by local businesses.
"It's a lot of work. They call me the captain because I throw the orders around, and my house is Pink Headquarters," Mrs Woolford said.
"We all love it. It's a big job running it but the whole point of the McGrath Foundation is to have fun while you're fundraising, and we do have fun. We have lots of laughs and we have a really strong friendship bond."
It's particularly close to the heart of this year's committee as one of their members was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
"We were sitting around and she said: 'one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer, that means one of us,'" Mrs Woolford said.
"She was diagnosed and within five days she had a phonecall from our local McGrath nurse and from then on that nurse has been with her and supporting her."
If you or someone you know is undergoing treatment for breast cancer head to the McGrath Foundation website for support and services.
