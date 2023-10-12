Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, is bringing its first production created for children to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Waru - journey of the small turtle, is being performed at the Entertainment Centre on October 27 and 28, following a critically acclaimed season on Sydney.
Waru is described as a must-see new Australian work for children aged 3 and over, and their families.
It tells the story of a green turtle navigating her way back to the beach where she was born, under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait.
The season has started, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings - among them, our small turtle friend, Migi.
In Bangarra's first dedicated work for children, join the heroine Migi as she undertakes a journey of discovery and survival.
A contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, Waru - journey of the small turtle is an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for children.
Waru provides teachers, parents and caregivers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity.
"Waru is about celebrating the connection of Torres Strait Islander people to sea, land and sky," said director Stephen Page.
"Even though it's a children's show, it carries very old stories of the green turtle's life cycle that will connect to all people today.
"We're excited to give young people a glimpse into the lives of the Torres Strait people and their stories," he said.
Waru writer Hunter Page-Lochard said he was "thrilled to be able to work with my father on a children's show, especially now that I have a two-year-old daughter".
"Being a part of Playschool has given me an even greater appreciation of the importance of sharing culture with young people in Australia today, and I'm excited to be able to share the culture and stories of fellow creatives Sani and Elma with the youth community," he said.
Waru will be performed at 10am and 12.30pm on Friday, October 27, and 11am on Saturday, October 28.
The Saturday performance will be followed by a free art activity for children.
