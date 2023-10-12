A popular Shoalhaven picnic spot west of Nowra has been closed to the public while upgrade works take place.
The access road to Danjera Dam at Yalwal is being upgraded, with the work scheduled to continue until March 2024.
Shoalhaven Water executive manager Rob Horner said it was necessary to close off the entire recreation area because the work included widening the access road.
However there is a chance the popular area will be temporarily re-opened for day visitors over the school holidays.
An assessment in early December will determine if this is possible.
"We know families love to swim, canoe and fish at the area over the summer, so if it's safe to do so, we will make access available to day-trippers over the Christmas break," Mr Horner said.
"The comprehensive upgrade works could take up to five months to complete, but if we're on track to temporarily reopen in the school holidays, we'll be sure to let the community know," he said.
The upgrade works include widening the access road, landscaping, three new picnic shelters with seating, new car and trailer parking areas, improving the existing boat launching access road and new signage
