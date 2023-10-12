South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Council urges people to be kind ahead of referendum

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley is urging people to be kind and considerate ahead of the Voice referendum. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Passionate discussions about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum have prompted Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley to ask people to be kind and considerate.

