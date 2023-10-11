The memory of a young girl's beaming smile is driving a small group of cyclists to take on Australia's biggest downhill ride - from the top of Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And they will be travelling through Nowra, Berry, Gerringong and Kiama in coming days as part of the Ride For Em.
The ride of close to 500 kilometres has been inspired by Emily So, who died last year from an aggressive childhood brain cancer at the age of five.
She died just seven months after being diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Among the group is Emily's dad and Wollongong doctor, B.J. So, who is determined to support a medical breakthrough into the devastating disease.
"Ride for Em is one way we can honour Emily's life by raising money and awareness about this cruel and incurable cancer which forever changed our family," Dr So said.
Emily's mum and occupational therapist Heather So has been heavily involved in organising the ride, alongside friends and family.
Mrs So said the couple's youngest daughter had her own unique take on life.
"She loved reading encyclopaedias, making crafts, looking after her toy elephants, and most of all, she loved her two older sisters," Mrs So said.
Emily was diagnosed with DIPG at the age of 4 in October 2021.
DIPG is one of the deadliest forms of childhood cancer. It is located in the brain stem and disrupts the body's most vital functions.
It is inoperable, and remains incurable despite decades of research.
About 20 children are diagnosed with the disease in Australia every year, with most given just nine to 12 months to live.
The established treatment is radiotherapy, which can only extend life by a matter of months.
Dr So said all funds raised from the charity ride will go towards a new Australian-first clinical trial by leading Professor David Ziegler from the Children's Cancer Institute.
"While we don't have a cure yet, Professor Ziegler's research is making major inroads using CAR-T cell therapy to fight DIPG, but it depends on further funding.
"Our hope is that one day, curative treatments for DIPG will finally become available so that other families don't have to endure what ours did," Dr So said.
READ MORE:
The Ride for Em fundraiser was founded by Emily's uncle, Matthew Barnes, who was joined by a team of riders in March 2022 to cycle more than 500 kilometres from Macksville to Wollongong, raising almost $50,000.
"This year's route will be extremely gruelling as it takes us across some tough terrain, passing through Jindabyne, Dalgety, Cooma, Braidwood, and Berry before finishing up at Wollongong.
"It will be a big challenge, but we're all determined to help make a difference for every child impacted by DIPG, just like Em," Mr Barnes said.
The ride leaves Thredbo on Sunday, October 15, and takes cyclists from Nerriga through Nowra to Berry on Thursday, October 19.
The following day they will travel through Gerringong and Kiama on their way to Wollongong.
Donations can be made through rideforem.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.