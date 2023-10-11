Cyclists from across Australia and overseas visitors will make their way to the Highlands for the Bowral Classic.
Attendees are encouraged to cheer for cyclists as they make their way around the region on October 21 and 22.
The courses begin on Bong Bong Street and finish at Loesby Park, and have been designed to showcase the region by going through Berrima, Moss Vale, Bundanoon, Fitzroy Falls, Robertson and Kangaloon.
There will also be live music, local beer and wine bars, gourmet food trucks and cycling exhibitor stalls.
"We're thrilled to bring the Bowral Classic back for another year of scenic cycling through the Southern Highlands," said founder James Yaffa.
"Each year we see riders and their families come from across the country to visit the Southern Highlands for the event, bringing in well over $3 million to the local tourism economy."
The event village is open from 12pm to 5pm on October 21 for the Criterium Race at Loseby Park, and from 10am to 4pm on 22 October for the road cycling event.
The 150 kilometre Maxi Classic, 120 kilometre Challenge Classic and 85 kilometre Roulers Classic races will take place on the second day.
There will be $4000 worth of prizes for competitors, and the chance to be crowned the king and queen of The Crit.
Through the classic, cyclists can fundraise for any charity of their choosing.
Since the event began in 2016, more than $500,000 has been raised for charities nationwide.
More updates about the event, registering and traffic changes can be found through www.bowralclassic.com.au.
The Bowral Classic is part of The Classics series by Bicycling Australia.
