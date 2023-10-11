South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Boomerang from 1935 match protected in NSWRL centre of excellence

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Hanley OAM and Dr Mark Hanley with the boomerang carved in 1935 by George Hanley. Picture supplied.
Bob Hanley OAM and Dr Mark Hanley with the boomerang carved in 1935 by George Hanley. Picture supplied.

Nearly 90 years after Indigenous teams from Nowra and La Perouse played a rugby league game in Wollongong, a commemorative boomerang from the game has been preserved for history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.