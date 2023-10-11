The outcome of the referendum on Aboriginal people having a Voice to Parliament will be determined by Australia's 96.8 percent of non-Aboriginal voters.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Two Narooma people, Angela Marshall, a Yes23 campaign volunteer, and Walbunja traditional owner Wally Stewart joined forces at Biraga Bunaan to dispel some of the fear and misunderstanding among non-Indigenous people.
READ ALSO:
When Ms Marshall attended school in the US everyone was taught civics, unlike Australia.
"As a nation we don't have enough understanding about civics and how the constitution works," she said.
The constitution is a succinct document of principles while Parliament's role is to make detailed legislation.
"The details of the Voice will be worked out by our elected representatives," she said.
They say just because we vote No doesn't mean we are racist, but it looks like that to me.- Walbunja traditional owner Wally Stewart
Mr Stewart said governments have wasted so much money on Aboriginal programs and policies because they haven't consulted with Aboriginal communities.
For example, some 50 years ago commission-style housing was built for Aboriginal communities in the Northern Territory but what they wanted was much simpler shelter with running water and outside cooking areas.
Several years later, after listening to the community, the government replaced the unwanted commission housing with simpler accommodation that continues to be used today.
"That is a good example of wasting money by government thinking it knows what is best for our community," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart spoke about his past leaders who made a noise like Merv Penrith who lobbied government about his people's poor living conditions, and Guboo Ted Thomas and Percy Mumbler who fought to protect the sacred sites of Gulaga and Biamanga.
"That was a Voice," Mr Stewart said.
"If not for them we would still be living on missions and need exemption papers to move around.
"Yet every time we try to do something white politicians are out there scaring people that we will take their backyards but it is nothing like that, the referendum is only about a Voice to Parliament."
"We are trying to make a better place for everyone," he said.
I think we will be a richer nation if we address this.- Angela Marshall, Yes23 campaign volunteer
Ms Marshall said the Uluru Statement is a very generous and gracious document that invites all of Australia to work together.
"To me it is churlish not to respond to that, that is the heart of it for me."
She said the Voice will not solve everything and is just the first step on a long journey to right wrongs.
"I don't understand why we can't respond with more kindness, gentleness and generosity."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.