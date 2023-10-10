Signs supporting the Yes vote in Saturday's referendum have been cut, vandalised and stolen, according to Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 volunteers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
"We have had signs in our garden during election campaigns for 40 years, and they've never been damaged or removed," said SAY23 member Megan Pikett.
"However, our Yes signs and others in Berry were slashed some weeks ago.
"It is very unsettling, because someone has gone with a knife to slash them," Ms Pikett said.
"What level of anger or hostility drives someone to do that? And why is it happening in this campaign?"
SAY23 convenor Ev Pettigrew said many other Yes supporters had spoken of signs being defaced or damaged, as well as many being stolen across the region.
READ MORE:
"Being passionate about something you believe in is one thing, but attacking a sign of someone else's opinion is another," she said.
"It is in the nature of democracy for there to be a contest of ideas when citizens vote, but there is a nastiness here that we haven't seen before," Ms Pettigrew said.
"We call on all opponents of the referendum proposal to be respectful in their actions and words in the days ahead" she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.