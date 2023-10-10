Many of the Shoalhaven's restaurateurs are anxiously waiting to see if they have earned or retained chef's hat awards.
The Sydney Morning Herald's Good Food awards are being announced on October 23, after several Shoalhaven eateries featured in last year's awards.
Chef's hats were awarded to Bangalay Dining at Shoalhaven Heads, the Milton Hotel, Small Town Food and Wine in Milton and South on Albany in Berry.
Several other Shoalhaven restaurants including Cupitt's Estate at Ulladulla, Gwylo at Mollymook, and Ramox Cafe that is part of the Bundanon Art Museum were all mentioned in the Good Food Guide that was released in late 2022.
And South Coast Tourism Industry Association chair Michelle Bishop said the operators of these and several other local eateries including the Old Salt Distillery and Queen Street Eatery would be watching closely to see how the judges assessed local offerings.
As the owner of Bangalay Dining, "We all hope we can maintain what we've got," Ms Bishop said.
While it was "unfortunate" that Small Town Food and Wine would be out of the mix this year after closing so owners Alex Delly and Jo Thomas could pursue other food ideas, Ms Bishop hoped another local restaurant would be able to earn one of the coveted hats.
She said the increasing recognition being offered for the region's produce and restaurants was a vital part of attracting tourists to the Shoalhaven throughout the year.
"There's a lot of work to become known as a food destination, and it is definitely the key to getting people here year-round," Ms Bishop said.
"It's a really important part of bringing people to the region - that and nature-based tourism."
Ms Bishop said a lot of people, including the Shoalhaven Food Network through its Autumn Celebration of Food, were working hard to ensure people throughout the state appreciated the quality of food and beverages produced on the South Coast.
Food quality was important to attracting a growing number of visitors with young children, she said.
The number of families with young children aged under five was "a growing segment" of the tourism market, Ms Bishop said, and the Shoalhaven was "the perfect destination" for them.
Many were coming to the South Coast instead of travelling to Bali or Europe, she said, because of the difficulties of travelling with young children.
While in the region they were visiting as many child-friendly dining venues as possible, along with wineries, breweries, museums and more.
"The zoo's such a hit for little kids here, and they love the playground in Berry," Ms Bishop said.
