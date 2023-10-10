South Coast Register
The Sydney Morning Herald Good Food awards to be announced on October 23

GE
By Glenn Ellard
October 10 2023 - 3:48pm
Food offerings from The Milton Hotel were highly praised in last year's Good Food Guide, earning a coveted chef's hat. Picture supplied.
Many of the Shoalhaven's restaurateurs are anxiously waiting to see if they have earned or retained chef's hat awards.

