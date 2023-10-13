Where to vote in today's Voice referendum

Today is the day people will decide whether Australia's constitution will be altered to recognise the nation's first people, by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
This Voice will provide advice to government on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
People are being asked to write Yes or No on voting papers available at polling booths throughout the region.
Polling places are open from 8am to 6pm and are located at:
Berry
Berry Public School - 1 Clarence St, Berry.
Callala
Callala Community Centre - 42 Emmett St, Callala Bay.
Callala Beach Community Hall - 89A Quay Rd, Callala Beach.
Cambewarra
Cambewarra Public School - 10 Kalinga St, Cambewarra.
Cudmirrah
Cudmirrah/Berrara Community Hall - 32 Collier Dr, Cudmirrah
Culburra Beach
Culburra Public School - Carlton Cres, Culburra Beach.
Currarong
Currarong Progress Hall - 62 Walton Way, Currarong
Erowal Bay
Erowal Bay Public Hall - 19 King George St, Erowal Bay
Falls Creek
Falls Creek Public School - 26 Vidler Rd, Falls Creek.
Gerringong
Werri Beach Progress Hall - 14B Pacific Ave, Werri Beach.
Gerringong Town Hall - 106 Fern St, Gerringong
Gerroa
Gerroa Neighbourhood Centre - 37 Stafford St, Gerroa
Greenwell Point
Greenwell Point Public School - 75 Greenwell Point Rd, Greenwell Point.
Huskisson
Huskisson Community Centre - 17 Dent St, Huskisson
Jamberoo
Jamberoo Public School - 55 Churchill St, Jamberoo
Kangaroo Valley
Kangaroo Valley Anglican Church - 145 Moss Vale Rd, Kangaroo Valley.
Kiama
Kiama High School - 11 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Kiama.
Kiama Uniting Church - Worship Hall, 48 Manning St, Kiama.
North Kiama Neighbourhood Centre - 28A Meehan Dr, Kiama Downs.
Kioloa
Kioloa/Bawley Point Community Centre - 636 Murramarang Rd, Kioloa.
Lake Conjola
Lake Conjola Community Centre - 7025 Lake Conjola Entrance Rd, Lake Conjola
Manyana
Manyana Public Hall - 195 Sunset Strip, Manyana
Milton/Ulladulla
Milton Ulladulla Baptist Church - 215 Matron Porter Dr, Narrawallee.
St Peter & St Paul Anglican Church Hall - 109 Princes Hwy, Milton.
Ulladulla Civic Centre - 81B Princes Hwy, Ulladulla.
Minnamurra
Minnamurra Public School - 85 Charles Ave, Minnamurra
Nowra/Bomaderry
North Nowra Public School - 75 Judith Dr, North Nowra.
Illaroo Road Public School - 103 Illaroo Rd, North Nowra.
Wesley Centre (Shoalhaven Central Uniting Church) - 29 Berry St, Nowra.
Bomaderry Public School - 35-43 Cambewarra Rd, Bomaderry.
Nowra Public School - 74 Plunkett St, Nowra.
Nowra East Public School - 87 Jervis St, Nowra.
Shoalhaven High School - 60 Park Rd, Nowra.
Nowra Hill Public School - 382B Btu Rd, Nowra Hill.
Sanctuary Point
Sanctuary Point Public School - 41 Idlewild Ave, Sanctuary Point.
Shoalhaven Heads
Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre - 111 Shoalhaven Heads Rd, Shoalhaven Heads.
St Georges Basin
1st St Georges Basin Scout Hall - 39 Tasman Rd, St Georges Basin.
St Georges Basin Community Centre - 21 Meriton St, St Georges Basin.
Sussex Inlet
Sussex Inlet Community Centre - 19 Thomson St, Sussex Inlet.
Terara
Terara Public School - 20 Millbank Rd, Terara.
Tomerong
Tomerong Public School - 355 Hawken Rd, Tomerong.
Vincentia
Vincentia Public School - George Caley Pl, Vincentia.
