There could be more repercussions over Shoalhaven Council's dealings with Bioelektra, which went into liquidation earlier this year.
Following the liquidation, State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, called for Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig to look into the situation.
At the time Mr Ward said not only had council paid $2 million to prepare ground for Bioelektra, but the ratepayers had been forced to pay higher waste levies because green waste was being dumped in landfill, while council had missed out on possible grants State Governments had given out.
And following Mr Hoenig's response, Mr Ward said council could have further questions to answer.
"Earlier this year, I asked the Minister for Local Government a series of questions in relation to Shoalhaven City Council's contract with Bioelektra," Mr Ward said.
"The NSW Minister for Local Government has indicated that the government will 'not propose further investigations until council's external forensic investigation is completed, at which time an assessment of whether a section 430 investigation under the Local Government Act 1993 is needed, or the matter can be closed'," Mr Ward said.
"This is a shocking revelation that the NSW Minister for Local Government himself has now effectively put Shoalhaven City Council on notice to explain its actions and mismanagement in relation to its failed Bioelektra contract which cost residents millions of dollars without any result.
"Whilst the Minister has also indicated that Shoalhaven City Council has 'instituted staffing and governance changes' local residents are still left in the dark as to what changes have been made, why they have been made and the nature of the investigation being undertaken and who exactly is undertaking it."
Mr Ward said the minister's answer "raises more serious questions, and locals have a right to know of what changes have actually been made".
"In the interests of transparency and accountability, I would ask that council provide an update on the investigation and detail the nature of the changes that have been made following the termination of the contract with Bioelektra," Mr Ward said.
